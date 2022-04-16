37E Fire burning north of Lyons, evacuations underway
Jack Works, the Yellowknife hockey player responsible for scoring the first goal in the Ed Jeske arena at nine-years-old, has added another first to his list of accomplishments — winning a national college championship. The 20-year-old Works is a forward for the University of Denver Pioneers who defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 for the Frozen Four NCAA championship on April 9. "That was one of the coolest things ever, being on the ice after just taking it all. It's like, Yeah, it's sti
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine
Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.
The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.
NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for
After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go
Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.
Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin
Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said
Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco
Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.
Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.
CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol
The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?
OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.
Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.
An independent review has cleared National Hockey League Players' Association executive director Donald Fehr of any wrongdoing in the handling of the Kyle Beach sexual assault allegations. On Friday, the NHLPA made public a third-party review prepared by the law firm of Cozen O'Connors that concludes the NHLPA's failure to act on Beach’s reports stemmed from a failure of communication. "We cannot identify any individual wrongdoing or institutional failures of policy or procedure by either Fehr,