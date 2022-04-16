37E Fire burning north of Lyons, evacuations underway

CBC

Jack Works, the Yellowknife hockey player responsible for scoring the first goal in the Ed Jeske arena at nine-years-old, has added another first to his list of accomplishments — winning a national college championship. The 20-year-old Works is a forward for the University of Denver Pioneers who defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 for the Frozen Four NCAA championship on April 9. "That was one of the coolest things ever, being on the ice after just taking it all. It's like, Yeah, it's sti