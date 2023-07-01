300+ laws take effect July 1 in Maryland

More than 300 new state laws take effect Saturday in Maryland, and hundreds more will become law on Oct. 1. Some laws will have a profound impact on personal lives and finances. Issues range from adult recreational use of cannabis to requiring school systems to inform students and parents about how they can file sexual misconduct complaints. There will be sticker shock Saturday at the pump, and drivers aren't happy about it. Years ago, Maryland state lawmakers passed legislation tying gas tax increases to inflation, and that allows for automatic increases. So, come Saturday, that tax goes up to 47.8 cents per gallon.