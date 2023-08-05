3 Things to Know About Kate and Jon Gosselin's 8 Kids
Get to know Kate and Jon Gosselin’s eight children: Mady, Cara, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel
The Fox News host reached peak blather with his infuriating take on the indictments against the former president.
The Justice Department on Friday asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors asked U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a protective order in the case a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order — which is different from a so-called “gag order” — would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins said she was told the former president was "particularly" bothered by this quick reference.
"How is that not intimidation?" asked former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham about Trump's Truth Social post on Friday.
Smith's son Gaston Richmond married Bonnie Lane at the actress's California home on July 29
Wearing your bathing suit wrong has never looked so right.
A day after pleading not guilty in the Jan. 6 case, the former president complained his legal woes are draining his campaign coffers.
Trump told reporters that D.C. was "not the place that" he left in 2021, adding it was a "very sad thing to see" on Thursday.
A British tabloid alleged the Sussexes were "snubbed" from a royal gathering to mark Queen Elizabeth's one-year death anniversary.
A whole new take on the Canadian tuxedo.
The news comes seven weeks after the former couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary
The judge presiding over the long-running case from two election workers wants to know what exactly he is admitting to
Court documents say Rodney Mervyn Nichols, 81, confessed because he ‘had to come clean.’
"Where are the parents?" the Carnival Cruise Line Miami Blog wrote in the post, adding that the photo was taken by a person named Liz Pride.
As his legal peril intensifies, so do Donald Trump's legal fees. Most of these lawyer charges have been paid by draining funds from his political action committee (PAC), Save America, and shifting...
Russia used concrete to build its deeper defenses, presenting a tougher challenge for Ukraine's counteroffensive, per a top official.
The Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir, "The bond between Meg and Pa, always strong, grew even stronger" when they learned of the coincidence
The far-right lawmaker played Pollyanna with her bonkers take on ex-president's latest court appearance.
Russia said it thwarted the drone attacks on its warship in the Black Sea. But videos suggest otherwise.
In the last few months, artists like Cardi B, Harry Styles and Kelsea Ballerini have all had objects chucked at them onstage. What's the deal?