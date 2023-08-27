3 Things to Know About Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's 2 Kids

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox say they were not aware at first that a woman injured during Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field was shot and that the Chicago Police Department would have stopped play if officers thought it was unsafe to continue. Team spokesman Scott Reifert said police determined there was “no active threat and that the ballgame could continue.” The team was also in contact with Major League Baseball. “If the police want to stop the game, they’re going to stop the game