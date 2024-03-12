3 Things to Know About Jimmy Kimmel's 4 Kids
Jimmy Kimmel is a father to daughters Katie and Jane and sons Kevin and Billy
Jimmy Kimmel is a father to daughters Katie and Jane and sons Kevin and Billy
They’re even lower than they were last year.
The fab four showcased their style at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party— see their gorgeous gowns here
The Oscars host revealed that he improvised the moment because he had "a little bit of time" at the Academy Awards.
Quan seemed excited to pass the Best Supporting Role trophy over to Downey at the ceremony, but the “Oppenheimer” star appeared to blatantly ignore him.
People were confused about multiple aspects of the "Oppenheimer" actor's ensemble.
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" anchor taunted the former president as "the butt of the joke for millions and millions of people."
Barbie star Ryan Gosling is responsible for one of the greatest moments in Academy Awards history, performing "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Oscars.
Multiple photo agencies are sounding the alarm that Kate Middleton's latest portrait with her children could have been digitally altered.
A dress passed down from one icon to another.
Only time will tell if Ivanka Trump's reputation rebrand will be successful, but one thing is clear: she's rebuilding her image one outfit at a time.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have never had an Oscars date night. Here's why the 2024 ceremony didn't change that.
She is red hot in sequins.
The pair stepped out following the awards ceremony, shortly after they jetted back from Swift's Eras Tour shows in Singapore
The superstar chef and his wife are parents to three boys and three girls
The couple is parents to daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7
They say great minds think alike, and Kim Kardashian and model Emily Ratajkowski had the same idea. At last night’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party, both stars wore similar white styles.
The actress shares her daughter with partner Derek Richard Thomas
"It's astonishing that Kensington Palace released it, and even more bewildering that the wires distributed it," Patrick Witty said.
Eva Mendes shared a photo from backstage at the Oscars to support Ryan Gosling. Here’s why she didn’t pose with him on the red carpet.
The actress shared the images in an Instagram reel thanking her mother for turning up The post Kate Beckinsale Shares Photos Showing Her ‘Sick’ and Hospitalized appeared first on TheWrap.