3 Things to Know About the 'Golden Bachelor' Couple
The first-ever Golden Bachelor proposed to Theresa Nist on the ABC reality show's season finale
The first-ever Golden Bachelor proposed to Theresa Nist on the ABC reality show's season finale
We're all in this together.
The Conners will be without a familiar face in Season 6. Jayden Rey, who has played DJ’s daughter Mary since the launch of the Roseanne revival, will not be returning as a series regular in the upcoming season, sources confirmed to Deadline. Her departure follows the exit last season of her TV dad, played by …
Coronation Street's Cassie Plummer has some explaining to do as Roy Cropper confronts her for framing Abi Webster.
Former Coronation Street writer Daran Little has opened up about filming the death scene of much-loved character Alf Roberts.
More than 120 TV shows left the airwaves for good last year, and we’re poised to add at least 30 more to that count during 2024. Throughout the next 12 months, we’ll be keeping track of the many series — both short-lived and long-running — that plan to wrap up their runs this year, a …
Ex Coronation Street star Beverley Callard may soon be trading the cobbles for the square as she's set her sights on a possible EastEnders role.
"I had a bowel blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER," the reality star said
The FX series' latest season, which chronicles Truman Capote's falling-out with the socialite set, also stars Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Molly Ringwald and Treat Williams in his final role
Fans are calling it one of the best Housewives episodes of all time.
When The Conners returns for Season 6, one of Dan Conner’s grandchildren will no longer be living under his roof. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Jayden Rey — who since 2018’s Roseanne revival has played DJ’s daughter Mary — will not be returning as a series regular. Her exit comes one season after The Conners …
Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney has explained why her character Cassie Plummer is causing so much trouble for Abi Webster.
Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) says that CNN anchor Anderson Cooper doing shots on live television during the network’s coverage of New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world is evidence of decline in America. “Nothing is better under Joe Biden’s America,” the Republican lawmaker said during an appearance on the Fox Business Network. “Heck, even Anderson Cooper is…
Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell has shared a heartwarming family video after her Australia trip with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg.
Shah responded from prison after Heather Gay made bombshell revelations — including one about her former cast member — on the Bravo show's season 4 finale.
Writers from late-night shows including Last Week Tonight, The Daily Show and The Late Show among others are heading to the Primetime Emmys after the Television Academy performed a U-turn on its decision to exclude a key writing category from the main awards. The TV Academy, Fox and the WGA have reached an agreement to …
Marvel's What If…? season 2 almost had "very dark" Spider-Man episode.
Love Island's Zara Lackenby-Brown, who took part in the 2023 winter series, has confirmed that she didn't make the cut for the upcoming All Stars spin-off.
The reveal was met by a look of confusion from the ABC host The post ‘The View’: Whoopi Gets Surprise News She’s Former NFL Star Tony Gonzalez’s Cousin, but Doesn’t Recognize the Name appeared first on TheWrap.
Monica Garcia All About Eve'd her way onto the show after being a part of an Instagram account that trolled the cast.
Damon Hay has confessed to organising Adam Barlow's kidnapping in Coronation Street.