3 people killed in charter bus crash
Pennsylvania State Police say three people were killed in a charter bus crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.
Pennsylvania State Police say three people were killed in a charter bus crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.
The father of a 25-year-old man who was stranded at sea for 30 hours tried everything to survive after being stung by jellyfish and burned by the sun.
The Ryanair flight was en route to the Canary Islands but had to land in Portugal after two passengers began fighting.
The teen’s older brother was “hysterical” at the scene, police said.
The former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins is said to have been taken to hospital after being stabbed.
A Black man who was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on drug trafficking charges had his conviction vacated Friday after it was revealed the White judge who oversaw his case said he "looks like a criminal."
"The enemy launched a missile strike in the area of the Chonhar bridge in the north of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, wrote on Telegram. "One hit, part of the missile was hit by air defence."
The fight appeared to break out after a Black worker confronted white boaters who refused to move their pontoon so a riverboat could dock.
The NYPD said Sunday a woman is "wanted for assault" following an incident on the F train on August 3. Footage of the altercation has gone viral.
Roby Johnson allegedly used hidden cameras to capture his estranged wife Melody Felicano Johnson’s scheme
The U.S. car market has shifted into lower gear in only a matter of months. After average car prices hit record highs as recently as last summer, some analysts now predict that an oversupply of...
STORY: The son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre has been detained in Thailand.In connection with the death and dismemberment of a Colombian man on the tourist island of Koh Phangan.That’s according to Thai police on Monday (August 7), who say suspect Daniel Sancho Bronchal has confessed to the crime. The local Police Major General told Reuters he appeared before a court on Monday.That as police sought his continued detention for investigation.29-year-old Sancho traveled with police to seven sites on Sunday, including a beach.Where he is accused of dumping plastic bags filled with body parts of a man later identified as 44-year-old Colombian surgeon, Edwin Arrieta Arteaga.The police said Sancho is charged with premeditated murder……and concealing and removing body parts to cover up the death or the cause of death of the victim.Sancho is the son of well-known El Ministerio del Tempo star Rodolfo Sancho and actress Silvia Bronchalo.Media reported that he works as a chef and was visiting Thailand on holiday. Sancho was detained shortly after body parts were found at a landfill on Koh Phangan, an island known for its monthly 'full moon' parties. The police said DNA tests of the remains proved them to be of Arrieta - and added that they have other evidence against Sancho. CCTV footage shown by local broadcaster ThaiPBS showed Sancho and Arrieta on a motorcycle together days before the remains were discovered.Thai police said the investigation is ongoing as authorities continue the search for the rest of Arrieta's remains.
A woman who ordered food from Doordash says the driver returned to her house days later, tried to rape her, and bit off her fingertips.
A golden retriever proved way too friendly to be a guard dog during what San Diego Police said was a recent bike theft, with surveillance footage showing the pooch rolling over for a belly rub from the suspect.Police said they were looking for the man in connection with the July 15 theft of an Electra 3-speed bicycle, which they said was worth about $1,300.But in what police described as a “rather peculiar turn of events,” the suspect was befriended by the golden retriever as he was about to leave.The household’s dog received belly rubs from the suspect, who can be heard saying, “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you too. You’re a sweetheart.”He goes on to tell the dog that “your dad should not leave the garage open,” before calling to see if anyone is home. After more cuddles, the suspect leaves with the bike. Credit: San Diego Police Department via Storyful
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) -Pope Francis said on Sunday that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including the gay community, and that it has a duty to accompany them on a personal path of spirituality but within the framework of its rules. Francis, speaking to reporters on the plane returning to Rome from Portugal, also said his health was good following surgery for an abdominal hernia in June. Flying back from the World Youth Day Catholic festival in Portugal, the 86-year-old pope appeared in good form as he took questions for about half an hour at his customary freewheeling post-trip press conference while seated at the front of the reporters' section in the rear part of the plane.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Alexandria Sheriff's OfficeNearly four months before Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan were arrested for their role in the largest crypto heist in history, they were inadvertently tipped off that they were the targets of a criminal probe, leading the flamboyant pair to toss a computer down a garbage chute in a desperate bid to stymie investigators.That’s according to plea documents unsealed Monday, which say an unnamed financial servi
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that “housing isn’t a primary federal responsibility” at a funding announcement in Hamilton, Ont. on July 31. This statement is neither accurate nor politically smart, with recent polls suggesting that 70 per cent of Canadians think the Liberal government isn’t adequately addressing the high and growing cost of housing. The right to housing — which Canada has promised to enforce in numerous international covenants — was enshrined in Canadian law by the current government in 2019.
The child died while being treated at a hospital, police in Oklahoma said.
A group of boaters saw an Osprey struggling to stay afloat in a B.C. lake, so they jumped in to save it — with a little help from a pool noodle.
TORONTO — Violence erupted at a festival for Toronto's Eritrean community on Saturday as participants clashed with demonstrators in exchanges that sent at least nine people to hospital. City police ultimately deployed the riot squad to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end, where Festival Eritrea descended into chaos almost from the start. Skirmishes first broke out at around 10 a.m. and tensions continued throughout the day. Protesters, Eritrean themselves, said they showed up to demonstrate a
SAINT-THOMAS, Que. — Two people are dead after a head-on collision between two vehicles north of Montreal in Saint-Thomas, Que. Saturday afternoon. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says the incident occurred after a first vehicle tried to pass traffic on a curve in the road and hit a second, oncoming vehicle. Police were called at around 12:15 p.m. to the crash site, about 70 kilometres north of Montreal in the Lanaudière region. The driver and passenger of the first