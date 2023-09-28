3 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in New Hampshire town, police say
Vancouver developer Howard Meakin has owned thefamed Expo 86-era floating McDonald's restaurant vessel known as the McBarge for decades, and despite its outward appearance, by no means is it derelict, he says. The vessel was made famous during the 1986 World Exposition in Vancouver as a floating McDonald's restaurant, though the vessel official name was the "Friendship 500." Meakin said he was surprised to learn in recent media reports that the vessel appeared on the federal government's nationa
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires. The recalls cover multiple car and SUV models from the 2010 through 2019 model years including Hyundai's Santa Fe SUV and Kia's Sorrento SUV. Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short, which can touch o
Chad Scannell will not be able to drive for one year and will pay a fine of $3,000 for an offence under the Highway Traffic Act following a fatal accident that killed two. (corgarashu/Shutterstock)A 55-year-old man who fell asleep while driving and killed two people has been fined $3,000 and is banned from driving for one year.On Sept. 19, 2021, Chad Scannell left Port aux Basques and was driving east on the Trans-Canada Highway when his pickup truck crashed head-on into a small car, killing the
Two people are dead and four others are injured following a helicopter crash east of Prince George, B.C., investigators say.In a release, RCMP say they were notified of the crash near the Purden Hill ski area along Highway 16, about 55 kilometres east of the central Interior city, around 7:45 a.m. PT Tuesday and responded with other emergency services.Mounties say there were six people on board the Bell 206L helicopter that went down near Purden Skil Hill, a resort off Highway 16.The Transportat
Calgary police have two people in custody after a shooting that occurred outside the Calgary International Airport that police believe was a result of road rage.At approximately 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called after reports of shots fired along Airport Road N.E., close to the airport's cellphone parking lot, a CPS spokesperson told CBC News. Police said an altercation took place between people in two separate cars, at which point the passengers of both cars got out of their vehicles
Want a compact SUV for grocery runs? A rugged, full-sized pickup? A three-row family hauler? Check, check, and check.
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Two people are dead and four more are injured after a helicopter crash east of Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday. RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a statement that the crash occurred just before 7:45 a.m., when a privately-owned helicopter went down off Highway 16 near the Purden Ski Village, a mountain resort about a 45-minute drive from Prince George. “There was a total of six people on board the aircraft at the time of the incident; regrettably, two of the individuals did
VANCOUVER — Forest products firm Canfor says hired contractors on their way to conduct field survey work for the company were on board a helicopter that crashed outside Prince George, B.C., killing two and injuring four. Emergency crews were called just before 8 a.m. Tuesday after the helicopter crashed near Purden Lake off Highway 16, with six people on board. Canfor says in a statement issued Wednesday that the survey crew, the helicopter and its pilot were contracted for field work, but the c
“Shifting from fueling stations to charging stations requires new behaviors.”
Monday, Sept. 25, will mark 45 years since the Pacific Southwest Airlines plane crash in North Park that killed more than 100 people.
Two teens led police officers in Tampa, Florida, on a “high speed” car chase on Sunday, September 24, culminating in their arrest on car theft and other charges, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a statement.According to the HCSO, the suspects, ages 14 and 15, were both charged with grand theft, motor vehicle. The second was also charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement with a deadly weapon and fleeing to elude at high speed.“Unfortunately, there are individuals in our community who never learned that if something doesn’t belong to them, they shouldn’t touch it,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This car was left unlocked and running in a driveway, making it easy for these teens to steal.”Footage released by the HCSO showed the car chase, which started on Interstate 75. “When deputies attempted to pull them over, they refused,” the sheriff’s office said. The teens were ultimately stopped on the Selmon Expressway with help from the Florida Highway Patrol, the HCSO said. Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
A man is facing several charges after an alleged hit and run in Ajax earlier this month that led to the death of a 57-year-old woman.In a news release issued Monday, Durham police said the incident happened on the morning of Sept. 20 in the area of Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue. Officers were called about a woman lying on the roadway near the intersection, where she was later found with "severe head trauma," investigators said.The woman was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre, but she late
As many governments around the world continue to tweak targets of when to ban the sale of gas and diesel-powered vehicles, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) will -- at some point -- outpace those of...
The giant snake was discovered in the vehicle early Tuesday morning. It’s not the first snake they have found, but it’s the biggest.
A family of five and a friend died when a train struck a car in Plant City, Florida. This is what we know about them.
Ford Motor's decision to hit the brakes on a planned $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan highlights a challenge for Tesla's growing crowd of rivals in the U.S. market: Tesla is pushing most of them into unprofitable, low-volume niches. Global automakers are launching scores of new electric vehicles in the United States, and pouring billions of dollars into new EV and battery plants. On a brand-by-brand basis, Tesla outsold its next 19 competitors by 10 to one or more during the first half, according to S&P Global Mobility data.
Ongoing concern about the adequacy of New Brunswick's car charging network may be giving some potential buyers second thoughts about switching to an electric vehicle, but sales in the province have been setting records anyway.New figures released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday show 365 fully-electric vehicles were newly registered in New Brunswick during the first six months of 2023. That's 67 per cent more than the same period in 2022 and more than four times the 85 electric vehicles newly reg
Do you know what was unique about the Renault 21? Not much, you might think. After all, this otherwise innocuous, mid-range family saloon of the 1980s is almost forgotten these days.
The car had to be fished out of the water, Massachusetts police said.
The 20-year-old faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide.