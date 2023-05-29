3 people dead after car crashes in Placer County, CHP officials say

A crash that caused a car to overturn multiple times left three people dead in Placer County on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The California Highway Patrol officials said a BMW crashed in unincorporated Placer County, near Roseville, on westbound Vineyard Road, just west of Cook Riolo Road at around 1:50 a.m. Officials said the car crashed into a power pole, causing the driver lose control of the vehicle. The car then rolled over several times and hit a brick gate before stopping just south of the roadway. First responders pronounced all three occupants of the vehicle dead at the scene. CHP described all three people as 21-year-old men from Roseville. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/fatal-placer-county-crash/44022860