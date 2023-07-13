3-year-old girl died from overdose, BPD says

A 3-year-old girl found unresponsive last November died from an overdose, Baltimore police announced Thursday. City police said officers were called around 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2022, to the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue to investigate an unresponsive child. Officers found the girl unresponsive with blood coming from her nose, police said. Paramedics took the child to a hospital, where she died. Police said medical examiners on Tuesday ruled her death a homicide due to overdose.