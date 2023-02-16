3-year-old boy shot, killed himself in DeLand, deputies say

France 24 Videos

In India, the wedding season is in full swing and police are on high alert. Organised gangs have been infiltrating ceremonies and stealing jewelry, dresses, gifts and cash. These gangs often use minors to commit these crimes, causing several thousand euros worth of damage. The wedding industry represents 46 billion euros per year in India. Families save up for years, even go into debt, to organise magnanimous ceremonies, costing tens of thousands of euros.Read more on FRANCE 24 English