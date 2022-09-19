3 men stole ATM from Hampden liquor store Saturday afternoon
Baltimore police are searching for three men who brazenly stole an ATM from a store Saturday afternoon. Investigators said surveillance cameras caught the thieves walk into a Hampden store and just take the machine. Security videos show three men at the door of Red Fish Liquors on Falls Road. Two of the men went directly to the store, knocking over and disconnecting an ATM before carrying it out of the store as a third man held open the door.