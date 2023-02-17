3 hospitalized after early-morning crash in Westwood

CBC

Two people have died in an avalanche outside of a ski area boundary near Golden, B.C., Avalanche Canada said Thursday. A group consisting of five snowboarders and one skier were in an area of southeastern B.C.'s Purcell Mountains known as Terminator 2.5 when an avalanche was triggered. Four members of the group were involved, Avalanche Canada said. The avalanche buried three members of the group. One was partially buried and extracted. Two were fully buried and did not survive. B.C. Emergency He