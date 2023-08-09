3 Doors Down Concert At The Walmart AMP Postponed Due to Severe Weather

Storyful

Multiple structures were burned and a number of evacuation orders were in place in Maui, Hawaii, as fire crews battled brush fires fanned by strong winds on Tuesday, August 8, authorities said.The County of Maui said a fast-moving fire impacting west Maui was being spread by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which passed well south of Hawaii.Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said 1,000 acres were burned near the town of Lahaina and announced evacuations in the area on Tuesday.This footage was filmed by Christina Diane Lizzi, who said she lost her home in the fires. The footage shows large plumes of smoke rising near an elementary school.At 10:50 pm, the Coast Guard rescued a dozen people in the water off Lahaina, according to reports.As of Wednesday morning, eight people had been airlifted to Oahu hospitals, said Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Director Jim Ireland. Credit: Christina Diane Lizzi via Storyful