3 dead after crash involving 6 vehicles on HE Bailey Turnpike near Chickasha, OHP says
The incident was captured on surveillance footage at the Michigan store.
Toronto police say they have arrested seven people in connection with a suspected auto theft ring in which the accused were allegedly conspiring with ServiceOntario employees.In a news release on Wednesday, police said the seven are facing 73 charges after an investigation that began in February into the ring that was believed to be responsible for several vehicles thefts in Toronto. "As the project progressed, investigators learned that suspects were conspiring with employees at ServiceOntario,
An off-duty Toronto police officer suffered a serious wrist injury after he tried to intervene in a retail robbery in Scarborough on Wednesday, police say.The officer, who is in stable condition, will need surgery, according to Insp. Chris McCann of the Toronto Police Service.In a news release Wednesday, police said they are seeking four suspects — three men and one woman — in the assault of the officer and retail robbery.Police said the four suspects entered a retail store on Progress Avenue ne
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press. The gunman was killed in a shootout with law enforcement, police said. The attack at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas sent shock waves through a city still scarred by the deaths of 60 people in a 2017 mass shooti
The arrested Minnesota man said in a phone call with his dad he “knew he wasn’t God, but he ‘had to do it.”
The previously missing firearms have been located in Oregon and will soon be in the hands of probation officers The post Danny Masterson Being Moved to State Prison After 8 Missing Guns Accounted For appeared first on TheWrap.
Rep. Jim McGovern said the extremist Republican's tirade about Rep. Jamaal Bowman was "really rich."
Former police chief incited mob on January 6, according to officials
She parked her car next to Michigan cops who were there for the event.
Calgary outreach worker Chaz Smith and his team of volunteers have been distributing food, clothes and referrals for services to the city's unhoused for nine years.The founder of BeTheChangeYYC says most of those facing homelessness during that time have been Caucasian or Indigenous. But these days, he's noticing more newcomer faces."It's very easy to spot newcomers because the accent, the language barrier are very real.… I feel so bad folks are coming here from all over, and then they find that
Israeli troops have been photographed setting up pumps to flood Hamas’s tunnels with seawater.
ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — A New Brunswick municipal council has declared a state of emergency, citing "unprecedented" rates of homelessness and the recent death of an unhoused resident. The declaration by the municipal district of St. Stephen, N.B., dated Monday, takes pointed aim at the provincial government, accusing it of failing to provide housing and social services to the community’s residents. The council is calling on Premier Blaine Higgs to use part of the province's budgetary surplus to fund
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday invoked Article 99 of the U.N. charter for the first time, citing a “severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza,” as the war rages on between Israel and the militant group Hamas. In a letter to José Javier De la Gasca Lopez Domínguez, the current…
EDMONTON — Police say a woman has died after Edmonton officers used a stun gun then shot her while conducting a wellness check. Police say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the woman’s death. The police service says officers were called Wednesday to check on the welfare of a woman at a multi-unit dwelling. Police say no one answered the door when officers arrived. They say there was a concern for the woman’s health and safety, so officers entered her unit. Police say sh
He held a weapon to one woman during the rape in New Mexico, prosecutors say.
Polito killed three staff members at UNLV on Wednesday before dying in a shootout with police.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will not attend tonight's annual community menorah lighting at City Hall after saying the event had shifted toward a more political nature. "It has come to my attention late in the day that tomorrow's community menorah lighting event — something I have looked forward to attending over the years — has been repositioned as an event to support Israel," read a statement from Gondek posted to X. Gondek said that when she asked to speak at the event weeks ago, it was to brin
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man suspected of killing his parents in San Antonio and four others in Austin in a violent trail of separate attacks had cut off his ankle monitor from a previous misdemeanor domestic violence arrest, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, Shane James, 34, also had been confronted by deputies for a mental health call when he was naked at his parents’ home, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference in the San Antonio area. But deputies did not ar
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — The wife of a former Mountie charged with murder sent messages to the officer the day of the killing accusing him of letting down his family by having a sexual relationship with the victim. Bernie Herman responded with a message to his wife: "Just so you know your life has changed from here on. I just shot and killed him." Herman, 55, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 death of 26-year-old Braden Herman in Prince Albert, Sask. The two men are not rel
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focussed on combating Sikh separatism, despite its scant support among the country's small religious minority, due to security and political concerns, officials and experts say. The movement for a Sikh homeland in northern India, crushed decades ago, has burst onto the global stage in recent months as the United States and Canada accused Indian officials of involvement in assassination plots against Sikh separatist leaders in North America. New Delhi denies any connection to a June murder in a Vancouver suburb but has announced an investigation into U.S. concerns about an alleged plot in New York.