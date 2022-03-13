3 dead, 1 injured in quadruple shooting in northwest Baltimore
Three men are dead and a fourth was injured Saturday night in a quadruple shooting in northwest Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 8:20 p.m. to the intersection of Liberty Heights and Gwynn Oak avenues, where four men in a car were shot. Numerous evidence markers were strewn about the street. Police said three of the men were unresponsive and a fourth suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The men were taken to hospitals, where the three who were unresponsive died.