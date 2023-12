The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say they're investigating how a man mysteriously fell ill from fentanyl poisoning following a brief encounter with a stranger last week. They say in a statement that investigators are focused on how the 56-year-old man, who does not use drugs, was exposed to the powerful opioid, and whether the incident involved a criminal offence. Police say the man was walking in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood around 9 p.m. on Nov. 22, and had a brief encounter with someone