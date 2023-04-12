3 children and their mother killed in a shooting, officers say
3 children and their mother killed in a shooting, officers say
3 children and their mother killed in a shooting, officers say
Eliyanah Crisostomo was in a vehicle travelling south on Interstate 880 when hit by gunfire
The network has indicated that the "newsworthiness" of opinions from Trump and his cronies would be a big part of its defense
Prosecutors claim in murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two kids, that she used "money, power, and sex," to her advantage.
“Our heart goes out [to] the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure,” police said in a statement
Rescuers used chainsaws to cut their way to the body, police said.
The actress exchanged vows with creative director Dave McClain on April 8 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California's Santa Susana Mountains: 'I love everything about him'
Frank Vallelonga Jr. was found dead outside of a building in the Bronx on Nov. 28
The woman’s three kids were in the car when she honked to get help, officials said.
A Strathcona RCMP officer has died following a collision early Monday morning. Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami died after his vehicle crashed while responding to a noise complaint at 2 a.m. on Township Road 540 east of Edmonton. According to police, Dhami, 32, was driving a police vehicle when he lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. He was treated at the scene of the crash by emergency services and civilians but died from his injuries. Dhami was a well-respected member of the RCMP, hav
Florida authorities said a car that belongs to Creekside Middle School teacher Robert Heikka, who disappeared in October 2020, and a body were found in a canal along in Volusia County
The boy was found dead in bed where he had spent the night with his mother, Pennsylvania officials say.
The 26-year-old revealed on Twitter that they started hormone replacement therapy two months ago
The congresswoman claimed Justice Thomas’ statement raises “even more serious questions”
The Hallmark couple had a trio of of wedding celebrations, beginning with a civil ceremony in August 2021
The spiritual leader ‘regrets the incident’
Daphne Oz enjoyed Easter with her family and her parents in an outdoor celebration
Dan Swygart admitted he and the I Am Shauna Rae star got "very, very close on an emotional level" but denies that the relationship ever got physical
The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom now faces criminal charges in the shocking case, according to authorities. Deja Taylor has been charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanour recklessness over the 6 January shooting of teacher Abigail Zwerner, prosecutors in Newport News announced on Monday. Ms Zwerner, a teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot in the hand and chest and has filed a $40m lawsuit after undergoing a string of surgeries for her injuries.
“We love you guys!” Seymour wrote alongside a series of photos she posted on Instagram on Tuesday
Christina Hall cleared the air as she gathered her family at her Tennessee home for a lovely Easter celebration