3 children and their mother killed in a shooting, officers say

A Strathcona RCMP officer has died following a collision early Monday morning. Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami died after his vehicle crashed while responding to a noise complaint at 2 a.m. on Township Road 540 east of Edmonton. According to police, Dhami, 32, was driving a police vehicle when he lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. He was treated at the scene of the crash by emergency services and civilians but died from his injuries. Dhami was a well-respected member of the RCMP, hav