3 charged with murder, carjacking

CBC

Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Hunter River Saturday morning, RCMP say. RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said while the investigation is ongoing, it is believed to be an isolated incident between parties that are known to each other, and there is no threat to the public. He said RCMP were called about four people who had forcibly entered an apartment, pointed a firearm at two people, took a safe and fled the scene in a silver car. The two victims were uninjure