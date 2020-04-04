‘3 Black Chefs’ project helps thousands amid COVID-19 outbreak

Three chefs teamed up to feed thousands each week in the Meadowview neighborhood of Sacramento amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The “3 Black Chefs” project was created by Berry Accius, Mike Harris and Willis Webster. Every Thursday and Friday, the chefs serve to-go meals for families at the Pannell Meadowview Community Center.

“This project was birthed out of the desire to help the community of Meadowview with an understanding that during these tumultuous and uncertain times any assistance would be needed, especially with access to free meals,” the chefs say on their Fundly crowdfunding page.

The community feed events are expected to last through the month of April.

Get the full story in the video above.