3 arrested in shooting of 11-year-old in Albuquerque

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton have charged two more people following the killing of an eight-year-old girl whose remains were found on a First Nation south of the provincial capital. Officers responded on April 24 to a welfare call about the girl at an Edmonton home but were unable to locate her. Her remains were discovered five days later on the Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis. Shayden Lightning, who is 21, and Raighne Stoney, who is 36, have been charged with being an accessory to murder and c