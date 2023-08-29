3 arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff in Portland neighborhood
3 arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff in Portland neighborhood
3 arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff in Portland neighborhood
Christopher Drummond says he's still in shock after his car was stolen at a hotel parking lot in Quebec, forcing him and his family to return to P.E.I. in a rental vehicle.Drummond said the family of five was in Laval, Que., so they could watch his son's baseball team play at a national championship.He had just bought a bigger SUV a few months before so they would have some more room for the trip. But he never thought the 2019 Honda Pilot would be stolen right from the lot of the city's Sheraton
CNNA retired California Superior Court judge on Monday criticized attorneys for former President Donald Trump over a “stunningly stupid” argument they made in a court filing while trying to push their client’s Washington, D.C., criminal trial over the Jan. 6 insurrection all the way to 2026—an effort that ultimately failed.Appearing on CNN’s The Source, LaDoris Hazzard Cordell told anchor Kaitlan Collins that it was inappropriate for Trump’s attorneys to reference the landmark 1932 Supreme Court
It took the jury less than 15 minutes to decide.
Downstairs neighbour injects chemicals with litany of side effects after making noise complaints
Renee Skoglund, 30, will spend eight years on probation and must repay for the cost of the investiagtion into her false report
TORONTO — Ontario is looking at returning land to the Greenbelt after a developer recently listed two parcels for sale, Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday. In a written statement, Ford said the government learned the owner of two parcels in Ajax, Ont., that were part of the Greenbelt land removal had listed the properties for sale. "At no point was the intention to sell disclosed to the government’s facilitator during active and ongoing discussions," Ford said. "This behaviour goes against everythin
The Atlanta-based lawyer faces 12 charges over his efforts to undo Joe Biden's 2020 win.
Ta'Kiya Young, 21, was shot and killed Thursday evening by police officers responding to reports that she had stolen liquor from a Kroger store.
The incident happened in May 2021.
The Texas senator was caught sharing more misinformation on social media.
“There is no amount of prison time that can undo the lasting effects that this sexual assault will have on (the woman’s) life,” documents filed in federal court in Alabama say.
An Ottawa man is facing more than 130 charges after police seized 28 handguns from a Toronto hotel room. Toronto police say cleaning staff reported finding three guns at the hotel near Don Mills and York Mills roads on Aug. 21. Police say a search warrant executed the same day found 25 prohibited handguns and three restricted handguns in the room, as well as over-capacity gun magazines. A 30-year-old man is facing 136 charges and all but one of them are for firearms-related offences. Supt. Steve
"He put all his cards on the table," Karen Friedman Agnifilo said of the former Trump aide's testimony on Monday.
Security in the parking garage said the van was illegally parked, so they called a tow truck, according to police.
The former Navy SEAL who claimed he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden in his 2017 tell-all book was arrested for assault last week in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, reports said.
Nicholas Anthony Donofrio of Connecticut was fatally shot by a neighbor after he tried to enter the wrong home in Columbia.
A woman who was allegedly kidnapped at a car dealership in Phoenix was rescued at a gas station in northern Arizona after she passed a note to a customer asking for help, police said.
The Ocean Springs man formed relationships with mothers of his martial arts students to get to their daughters. “(He) hurt me physically and emotionally. He pretended to be my father while he had me in his bedroom pretending to be my husband.”
William Jason Lamont Bell Jr. was struck by a semi-truck wheel and rim as he helped his dad change a tire in Indiana
A father believed to have killed his two young children in Quebec's Lanaudière region had been arrested for harassing his ex-wife two days prior to the incident, a longtime friend of the family tells Radio-Canada.Ian Lamontagne, 46, who was previously identified as Ianik by Radio-Canada sources, and three-year-olds Antoine and Tristan, were found dead in a Notre-Dame-des-Prairies residence on Saturday. The coroner confirmed their identities Monday. Police are investigating the case as a double m