3 arrested after chase from San Diego County ends in Murrieta

The Canadian Press

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Wide receiver Curtis Samuel took part in Washington’s Labor Day practice and looks like a candidate to play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing training camp. Washington signed Samuel to a $34.5 million, three-year contract in the hopes of adding his skillset to an offense that struggled last season. Samuel spent time on the NFL’s COVID-19 list and has been hampered by a groin injury since offseason workouts. “We got to see him take a limited n