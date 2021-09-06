3 arrested after chase from San Diego County ends in Murrieta
Three people were arrested after a chase that started in the East County and ended in Murrieta.
Three people were arrested after a chase that started in the East County and ended in Murrieta.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has reached the 40-homer mark in 2021.
The most obvious decision in the NFL has finally been made official.
Naomi Osaka said after falling in the US Open that she wasn't sure when she was going to compete again due to mental health struggles.
Just about every year, an NFL coach gets fired during the season.
This weekend felt like the dawn of something special for the Blue Jays.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had some words for a UCLA fan as he walked into the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
Ronaldo signed for his former club in August on a two-year contract
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
The Giants are close to having the crafty Saquon Barkley back for Week 1.
It was an honest mistake.
All the dramatic touches to the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet can be chalked up to marketing, according to Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell.
Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's draw with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over 16th-seeded German Angelique Kerber.
There are no more races to run, goals to be scored or medals to be won.
Joaquin Niemann was left without a partner on Sunday. So he finished as quickly as possible.
The Moroccan team has been evacuated.
Argentina’s World Cup qualifier at Brazil was interrupted after just seven minutes Sunday in a wild dispute over coronavirus concerns.
The final fantasy football draft weekend ahead of the NFL season is here. Scott Pianowski gets you ready with his last-minute player notes and strategy tips.
Now that's just cruel.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Wide receiver Curtis Samuel took part in Washington’s Labor Day practice and looks like a candidate to play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing training camp. Washington signed Samuel to a $34.5 million, three-year contract in the hopes of adding his skillset to an offense that struggled last season. Samuel spent time on the NFL’s COVID-19 list and has been hampered by a groin injury since offseason workouts. “We got to see him take a limited n
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs remained without All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu after his positive test for COVID-19 as the two-time defending AFC champions began preparing Monday for their season opener against the Cleveland Browns. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Mathieu, who was vaccinated against the virus, remained in the league's protocol, which means he had yet to return two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. That is the requirement for vaccinated players who are asymptom