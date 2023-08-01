What to do with the 2nd pick in a fantasy football draft

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers strategy and advice ahead of fantasy drafts.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANDY BEHRENS: Fun fact about the second pick in the draft, it actually produced the most league winners at Yahoo last year. I'm not trying to say you personally are the favorite to win this thing, but I'm not not saying it. Let's just agree that it's looking pretty good for you right now.

Second pick involves so much less stress because the person at the top is probably making the choice for you. It's almost a coin flip whether to get the game's best receiver or the game's best running back. Either way, you get a different [INAUDIBLE] making superstar at the top then two additional elite players within the first 25 picks. Honestly, it's almost as if a draft is not the fairest way to distribute talent. , Regardless you've lucked into a winning spot and will surely profit.