26 Shirts owner named 2023 Bills Fan of the Year
The Raiders became the first team to make a coaching move this season, dismissing Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler after just a year and a half.
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most powerful figures in American sports. How he allegedly treated journalist Jim Trotter was a misuse of that power.
Bruins star-pest Brad Marchand and ref Wes McCauley drew the ire of Leafs fans once again after defenseman Timothy Liljegren left with a serious injury.
Tony Pollard and Aaron Jones are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 9.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.
The two-time major winner's name disappeared from the league's website, and TGL has confirmed the departure.
The Raiders have benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and named rookie Aidan O'Connell the starter against the Giants.
One of Canada's top curlers, Brad Gushue, says the World Curling Federation's planning and delivery of the Pan Continental Curling Championships taking place in Kelowna, B.C., this week is an embarrassment to the sport and the competitors.Gushue is angry about a number of issues relating to this year's event, including players having limited space to warm up and practice, largely because of the decision to hold the event in a community curling club rather than an arena that is equipped with more
The quarterback has shared his love of golf with his family many times before
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.
Who'll have a matchup-winning performance? Who's ready to rebound? See what our analysts are predicting will happen in Week 9.
If the Dodgers ever want to be the same force in October as they are in the regular season, they have to land Shohei Ohtani, the clutch superstar they desperately need.
Will Tennessee turn to rookie Will Levis after his stellar debut against Atlanta in Week 8? How will the Steelers defense react? Here's what to know ahead of TNF.
Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title with a fluent display in his first match in over six weeks.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For his first introduction into the way the Seattle Seahawks run team meetings, Leonard Williams wasn’t asked to recite his bio or talk about his history. He was asked in the middle of Wednesday morning’s gathering to compete in a basketball shooting competition. And won. “Instead of standing me up and making me introduce myself to the team, he made me come up here and compete with some guys on the basketball rim,” Williams said. “I love it because it breeds competition in h
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her list of players to temper expectations for in Week 9.
The seven-time world champion has not won for 700 days.
Toronto has ended its three-game losing streak, delivering its best performance of the young season against one of the NBA's best teams.