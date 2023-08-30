26 people arrested on drug charges in Louisville region

The Canadian Press

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Mounties say a mother and son who disappeared while rafting in southern Alberta have been found safe. Lethbridge police say a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old son were reported missing on Monday by a family member who had been communicating with her by text but had lost contact. The mother sent a text indicating she and her son had gone floating down the Old Man River with her boyfriend searching for ammolite and were running out of food and water. She asked the famil