In its 25th year, Odessa Wildlife Sanctuary finds continued support in giving animals a good home

Storyful

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the Masbate region in the Philippines in the early hours of Thursday, February 16, the United States Geological Survey and local media reported, with officials noting no major damage.Photos released by City of Masbate Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office shows some damage in an event space in Masbate City.The disaster management office said of the 30 critical infrastructure and commercial buildings assessed for damage so far that day, 15 were reported to have sustained minor damages, such as hairline cracks on walls and floor tiles, while the remaining 15 had no damage to their structural integrity.The Office for Civil Defense said work and classes were suspended for the whole province on Thursday following the quake.The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was at sea off the coast of Masbate province at a depth of 20.1 kilometers. Credit: City of Masbate Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office via Storyful