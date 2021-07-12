25 cities driving urban greenhouse gas emissions: study
25 cities are responsible for 52% of greenhouse gasses
out of 167 cities analyzed in a new study
23 of them are in China
Source: Frontiers in Sustainable Cities study
Shanghai and Beijing were among the top emitters
Moscow and Tokyo also featured in the top 25
But researchers say inconsistency in emissions reporting makes comparisons tricky
Average global temperatures have already by more than 1 degree Celsius
compared to the pre-industrial baseline
and are still on track to exceed the 1.5-2 degree limit set by the Paris Agreement