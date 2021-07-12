25 cities driving urban greenhouse gas emissions: study

25 cities are responsible for 52% of greenhouse gasses

out of 167 cities analyzed in a new study

23 of them are in China

Source: Frontiers in Sustainable Cities study

Shanghai and Beijing were among the top emitters

Moscow and Tokyo also featured in the top 25

But researchers say inconsistency in emissions reporting makes comparisons tricky

Average global temperatures have already by more than 1 degree Celsius

compared to the pre-industrial baseline

and are still on track to exceed the 1.5-2 degree limit set by the Paris Agreement