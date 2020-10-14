25 Baltimore schools to provide more in-person learning opportunities
Baltimore City Public Schools plans to open 25 schools for students who district officials said need the most help, but parents will have the last word about whether they want to send their children back to school. The district's CEO, Sonja Santelises, said the majority of students will continue virtual learning in November and through the rest of the semester, and that the new hybrid education plan is designed to give students and parents options.