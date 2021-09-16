24-year boil-water advisory lifts for Shoal Lake 40 First Nation
A boil-water advisory for the Shoal Lake 40 First Nation has been lifted for the first time in more than two decades after the completion of a $32-million water-treatment plant.
It isn't the Toronto Blue Jays' offence that's making them look like a legitimate playoff team right now.
Mikhail Mamkin tried to clear the puck out of his zone. Spoiler alert: He didn't.
Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays are oozing confidence during their recent hot streak.
The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Marc Gasol days after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Biles became emotional when she spoke about her reasons for testifying in front of congress.
Let's analyze the top young players set to have amazing seasons in 2021-22.
"I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it’s time.”
ESPN aired a clip in which Lenny Dykstra used two f-bombs to talk about the 1986 Mets.
With the Ryder Cup looming, DeChambeau is undergoing grueling training — to compete in long-drive competitions.
Roberto Clemente was an incredible baseball player, but his work off the field stands out even more.
Are coaches choosing to go for it more on fourth down? Yes, but it's still not enough.
The union issued a short statement on Twitter, insinuating the federation is 'bargaining through the media.'
Did nobody tell these guys this was just an exhibition match?
NFL bettors are already beginning to take a position on some of this weekends' games.
Odell Beckham Jr. was a surprise inactive in Week 1.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
The Champions League returns with multiple teams on what could be termed a must-win trajectory, including a Lionel Messi led Paris Saint-Germain.
The UEFA Champions League finally kicks off this week and Matchday 1 is loaded with storylines, including a Messi-less Barcelona looking to usher in a new generation of European League glory without the Argentinian superstar.
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit one of St. Louis' four homers, and the Cardinals flashed some fantastic outfield defense in beating the New York Mets 11-4 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. Harrison Bader homered, drove in three runs and made a timely grab at the center-field fence to help Jon Lester improve to 9-1 against the Mets. Edmundo Sosa also went deep and Goldschmidt had three hits as the streaking Cardinals completed a three-game sweep by w
"If he doesn't love it he should relinquish his spot and get people there who do love it."