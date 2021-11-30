23ABC Weather for Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Today's weather for Tuesday, November 30, 2021 brought to you by 23ABC's Rosaura Simone.
Today's weather for Tuesday, November 30, 2021 brought to you by 23ABC's Rosaura Simone.
The Blue Jays are reportedly discussing a pair of players with World Series pedigree.
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Cody Ceci has been placed in COVID-19 protocol. The team said it cancelled practice Tuesday for "precautionary reasons."
Baez is headed to Detroit to solve their shortstop problem.
In his first public appearance since his February wreck, Tiger Woods sidestepped questions about the wreck but indicated he still plans to play golf.
The Rams aren't bad, but they're not as good as expectations for them.
The emerging omicron variant of COVID-19 could have an effect on the 2022 Olympics, but Chinese officials say the Games will go on.
Was it fun? Absolutely. Can it be replicated? Almost certainly not.
Russell Wilson is a great quarterback who came back too soon from injury.
Elder not only broke the color barrier at The Masters, he simply lived to old age and enjoyed the fruits of a life well-lived. That matters.
The Mets and Rangers combined to spend more than $800 million on free agents in one week.
The NHL has suspended Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
It's been a clumsy path, but Geoff Molson's recent decisions seem like positive ones.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the departures of Brian Kelly from Notre Dame and Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, and explain how recruiting weighed into their moves to LSU and USC.
Gilliland, 21, has raced full-time in the Truck Series for the past three seasons.
Brian Snitker earned himself more job security with the Braves' World Series win.
Here are our three best buy-low bets for this weekend.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps are sticking with Vanni Sartini, removing the interim tag the head coach held while leading the club through a big late-season comeback. The 'Caps announced the news in a release Tuesday, saying Sartini has agreed to a two-year contract through the 2023 season. The exuberant native of Florence, Italy, was handed the job on an interim basis on Aug. 27 when the 'Caps fired former head coach Marc Dos Santos. Vancouver fell to the bottom of the Western Conference
Brent Pry has been at Penn State since 2014 and served as the main defensive coordinator since 2016.
There's a new stopover for European prospects who hope their journeys lead to the NBA draft: Australia. The Next Stars program of the National Basketball League has groomed the likes of LaMelo Ball and Josh Giddey and has now added young European players to its ranks for the first time. Four of this season's seven Next Stars are from Europe, as is French prospect Hugo Besson, a combo guard who joined the New Zealand Breakers as a regular import player because the NBL team already had its assigne