23ABC In-Depth: History of Roe v. Wade

Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. The case came down to one central question: Does the Constitution recognize a pregnant person's right to have an abortion?
LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's
VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the
MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open. The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory. The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities. Andree
CHICAGO (AP) — The sputtering Chicago White Sox got Tim Anderson back on Monday night, returning the dynamic shortstop to the top of their lineup. Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin. Anderson, who turns 29 on Thursday, got hurt while making a play in the field during a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 29. The reigning AL Central champions went 8-10 while Anderson was sidelined. “I want to be careful of putting too much pres
The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium
A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing