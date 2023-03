CBC

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says next week's federal budget must expand dental care in order to maintain the confidence-and-supply agreement his party has with the Liberals. He said he also wants to see some action on mental health, financial supports for the vulnerable and a response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. "The dental care program is a health piece that's going to help people with really critical health, but it's also [about] savings," he told CBC News Thursday. "There's certain thin