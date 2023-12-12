231212-protesters Occupy Halls Of Cop28- 1
Dramatic video of an Israeli passenger plane landing at Tel Aviv airport amid a barrage as Israel's Iron Dome missiles fought off Hamas rockets.
Hamas fighters have begun to surrender in the north, Israel claimed, as it “intensified the fighting” in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza.
You may not realise it from social media and much mainstream media, but Israel is winning decisively in Gaza, with Hamas consistently outgunned and outfought. The butchers of 7th October are beginning to lay down their weapons and surrender in droves or just run away.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Hamas militants not to die for their leader, Yahya Sinwar. 'Surrender now," Netanyahu said.
BAGHDAD (AP) — Dozens of attacks on U.S. military facilities by Iran-backed factions in Iraq over the past two months as the Israel-Hamas war has raged have forced Baghdad into a balancing act that's becoming more difficult by the day. A rocket attack on the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Friday marked a further escalation as Iraqi officials scramble to contain the ripple effects of the latest Middle East war. Iran holds considerable sway in Iraq and a coalition of Iran-backed groups broug
'Harbu Darbu' has topped Israel's charts. It glorifies bombing Gaza and names Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Mia Khalifa as Israel's perceived enemies.
Israel's orders to Gaza's residents to move ever further south towards the Egyptian border during its offensive and the dire humanitarian situation have sparked Arab and U.N. concerns that Palestinians may eventually be driven over the border. Israel denies having any plans to push Palestinians into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula as it pursues its goal of destroying Hamas following the group's devastating Oct. 7 attack on Israeli soil. It says it has told Gazans to move for their own safety.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday forcefully condemned sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas during the October 7 attack and blasted those who have not forcefully condemned it or were slow to do so.
An explosives-laden vehicle rams into a building, which is being used as a Pakistani army base.
The U.S. vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire Gaza.
Israel says it's prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat Gaza's Hamas rulers, as its ground offense intensifies with more airstrikes and artillery fire. Israel faces international outrage after its military offensive has killed more than 17,700 Palestinians in Gaza, around two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory. About 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced within the besieged territory, where United Nations
The uncle of a critically ill boy in Gaza fears he will deteriorate if told his parents were killed.
Members of faith groups from across Metro Vancouver came together at an event on Sunday to call for peace and an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict.Dozens of people from the Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities gathered at Baitur Rahman Mosque in Delta, B.C., for Voices of Peace, a nationwide campaign launched by Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at Canada.The gathering began with prayers led by each faith leader and was followed by a panel discussion in which community members could ask questions and sha
Israeli security officials would escort Qatari representatives into Gaza to deliver the cash to Hamas, the New York Times reported.
Palestinians fleeing Israeli bombardments look south for escape while Egyptian officials grapple with a potential humanitarian crisis
Turkish Cypriot authorities have denied an "unfounded and malicious allegation" by Israel that Iran was using northern Cyprus for "terrorism objectives". The foreign ministry of breakaway North Cyprus released the statement on Monday after the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a day earlier that Israel helped Cyprus foil an Iranian-ordered attack against Israelis and Jews on the island. His office gave no details of the planned attack but the statement on behalf of the Mossad intelligence service said Israel was troubled by what it saw as Iranian use of northern Cyprus "both for terrorism objectives and as an operational and transit area".
Germany expects Israel to adapt its military strategy to better prevent suffering among Palestinian civilians, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday, marking a slight shift in Berlin towards a more critical stance of its ally. Germany has staunchly defended Israel's right to defend itself since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, underscoring its duty to stand by the country's side in atonement for its perpetration of the Holocaust in which six million Jews died. The government has faced accusations - including from prominent Jewish residents in Germany - of allowing guilt to blinker its response to Israel's retaliation, which has caused a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
CALGARY — An Alberta woman whose son was killed while fighting with Islamic extremists in Syria is worried anger over the conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to an increase in radicalization. Chris Boudreau says she expects extremist groups are going to seize on the conflict. "That's what they use to engage — the anger, that burning desire on the inside," she said in a recent interview with The Canadian Press. "Helplessness is a powerful thing. Fear is a powerful thing. And unfortunatel
A senior military adviser tells the BBC Israel will need more than a few more weeks to destroy Hamas.
Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday they carried out a military operation against a Norwegian commercial tanker in their latest protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza, underlining the risks of a conflict that has shaken the Middle East. The Iran-aligned group hit the tanker, the STRINDA, with a rocket because it was delivering crude oil to an Israeli terminal and after its crew ignored all warnings, Houthi military spokesperson Yehia Sarea said in a statement.