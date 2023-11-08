231108-2skies Over British Columbia Glow Pink-
Mr. Wonderful wants you to scrap the Starbucks and start hustling.
Ivanka Trump testifies Wednesday in a New York civil fraud trial following her father's pugnacious testimony earlier in the week. Will her performance be more subdued?
“He does the same thing over and over and over,” said the ex-president’s former right-hand man.
A year after an expected "red wave" turned into a ripple, conservatives' election messaging in 2023 sought to adjust to emerging realities. In Ohio, strategists tried to sidestep a direct vote on abortion rights like the one that took place on Tuesday. In Virginia, the popular Republican governor sought to embrace a showdown over the issue -- while trying to redefine the terms of a polarizing debate.
An elderly poppy seller said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh Waverley train station at the weekend.
A 16-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Syracuse officials said
Trudeau was Canada's prime minister at the time, and is the father of current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
"We bought our house in 1995 for $147K.... Our house is now valued at over $800K, as are many of the houses here — most of which have recently sold at for close to or over $1 million!"
The former president faces 91 felony counts in four criminal cases, as well as currently being on trial in a civil fraud case in New York.
Barbra Streisand spent the night at Highgrove and was interrupted during breakfast in bed by the King searching for his Jack Russell, according to her new memoir.
Ukraine achieved a historic milestone when it became the first country ever to incapacitate an enemy missile ship before its official commissioning, according to Defense Express on Nov. 7.
The “Late Night” comedian ridiculed the former president’s attempt to shut down his civil fraud trial.
Netflix's new drama series, All the Light We Cannot See, has sparked a major reaction from viewers. The series features a star-studded cast including Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie...
BGT star Amanda Holden leaves Heart Radio studio in stunning slinky tan dress and leather knee-high boots
In a separate line of questioning, Trump also seemingly forgot he'd stopped being president by 2021.
Seal scientists are mapping unknown parts of the ocean and helping scientists predict how climate change may affect the Antarctic ice sheet.
MGK's number one fan.
Former child actor Evan Ellingson, who starred in CSI: Miami and 24, died Sunday at his home in San Bernardino county, Calif. He was 35 years old. The news was confirmed to TMZ by Ellingson’s father Michael, who said his son was found dead at a sober living home. The former actor had struggled with …
Prince Philip’s royal tradition was something his sons chose not to continue with their children but Princess Anne's kids enjoyed it
The only thing better? Her matching button-up maxi skirt.