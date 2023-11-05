231105 San Jose Mayor
A professional photographer from Charlottetown, P.E.I., has been fined $230 for "loitering" while he was taking pictures of Quebec City's iconic Château Frontenac hotel.John Morris says he was standing on a sidewalk opposite the U.S. consulate near the famed hotel around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 31, waiting for some clouds to arrive to get the perfect shot, when police officers approached him and told him to leave."[They] said, 'you can't be standing outside for 30 minutes,'" he said.Morris said he
New Jersey State PoliceSome parents in New Jersey have been urged to monitor their children closely and possibly test them for diseases after a school janitor allegedly recorded himself doing a series of vile acts that included spreading his urine and feces on cafeteria food. The disturbing details emerged this week after cops say 25-year-old Giovanni Impellizzeri posted self-recorded videos to Telegram. Among other things, Impellizzeri is accused of masturbating on pillows and kitchen bowls, as
A radio anchor was fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippine station Sunday in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the program live on Facebook. The gunman gained entry into the home-based radio station of provincial news broadcaster Juan Jumalon by pretending to be a listener. The attacker snatched the victim’s gold necklace before fleeing with a companion, who waited outside Jumalon’s house, onboard a motorcycle, police said.
Isabella Scavelli, a Florida high school student, had reported to local authorities that she was sexually assaulted a day before she was fatally shot.
Bodycam video shows a deputy repeatedly punching a 17-year-old girl while she’s on the ground and taking her into custody.
Ford to temporarily lay off 1,600 workers at Louisville Assembly Plant, says officials
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Police arrested a man and rescued a child at the centre of a hostage standoff at Hamburg airport on Sunday, ending a crisis that had forced authorities to close the busy air hub. A man, who police said was suspected of carrying a gun, and possibly explosives, drove a vehicle through the gates of the airport on Saturday night, officers said. Police said the 35-year-old man was with his four-year-old daughter and was thought to be involved in a custody dispute.
A B.C. nurse accused of making numerous "derogatory and discriminatory" public statements about transgender people took the stand in her discipline hearing on Friday, telling the panel considering her case that she is not transphobic.During a hearing at the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, Amy Hamm of New Westminster testified that her advocacy on social and other platforms is meant to protect women and children from what she described as dangerous infringements into sex-segregated spaces."I
BERLIN (AP) — The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ended Sunday afternoon, around 18 hours after a man drove his vehicle through the gates of the airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside, authorities said. The man was arrested and the girl appears to be unharmed. Hamburg police tweeted that “the hostage situation is over. The suspect has left the car with his daughter. ... The child appears to be unharmed.” Police also said that “the man was arrested by the emergency services without resi
The judge overseeing the criminal trial of two people charged with organizing the Freedom Convoy is unredacting internal police documents to be used in court.On Friday, Justice Heather Perkins-McVey ordered information — contained in an email police had redacted entirely for solicitor-client privilege — to be partially disclosed to the defence.She's allowing some of the statements and opinions made by officers in those emails to be shared with Tamara Lich and Chris Barber's lawyers. Barber and L
Israeli heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu has been suspended from Cabinet meetings after suggesting dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza.
A Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old filmmaker Reeyaz Habib, whose body was found in a compactor near a Liberty Village townhouse complex in June, police say. The 33-year-old charged with murder had previously been charged with indignity to a human body and obstruction of justice in relation to the death. On Friday, he was arrested again and charged with second-degree murder, according to a police news release issued Saturday. Habib's death happene
OTTAWA — Canada's top court has ruled that applying mandatory minimum sentences to the offence of child luring is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada found in a six-to-one decision released Friday that such sentences violate the Charter-protected right that guards against "cruel and unusual treatment or punishment." "The mandatory periods of incarceration apply to such an exceptionally wide scope of conduct that the result is grossly disproportionate punishments in reasonably foreseeab
The Israeli military showed unreleased bodycam video from the Oct. 7 attacks, as the death toll in Gaza rises and some activists deny Hamas’ atrocities.
A GoFundMe shared by local news outlets has raised over $10,000 in two days
The sheep was stranded beneath cliffs on a remote Scottish shoreline for at least two years.
Abdelkarim Hasan, a 48-year-old driver and father of ten, was jolted from his sleep by his phone at 6am on October 7. A young client he had dropped off at the Nova rave near Gaza the previous night was pleading for Mr Hasan to come back for him.
Bell Aliant says it has restored service to most of its customers that lost internet following a copper wire theft in Fredericton.The company posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that crews will continue to work on Sunday morning to finish the job. On Saturday, a spokesperson for Bell Aliant said the cable theft was affecting internet, television and home phone services for customers in Fredericton North, Barkers Point, Pepper Creek, Lower St. Marys and Noonan.According to Bell, the company h
Verdejo reportedly plans to appeal his sentence.
Police believe a woman fell from the window of a flat where the attack began.