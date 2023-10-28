231028 Cleverly. Ceasefiremp4
Scott Eisen/Getty ImagesDonald Trump is sticking by widely panned comments he made earlier this month in praise of the terrorist group Hezbollah, posting in full to Truth Social an article written in his defense. “You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart,” Trump said of the militant organization during an event at West Palm Beach, immediately drawing fire from the likes of Ron DeSantis and the Biden administration. Trump seemingly doubled down on his remarks Friday, reposting an
Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr knocked former President Trump’s verbal skills in Friday comments. “His verbal skills are limited,” Barr said at an event at The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. When asked if the former President was “losing it” by CBS correspondent Jan Crawford, Barr said Trump is “not very disciplined with…
Today on the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast, we bring you the latest updates from Ukraine, hear the news from the EU council meeting in Brussels and we interview a former Apache attack helicopter pilot.
Trump's testimony in Wednesday's gag-order hearing "rings hollow and untrue," writes NY Justice Arthur Engoron.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - "Trump Too Small" - a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump that a California lawyer intended to slap on T-shirts - instead has become the center of another U.S. Supreme Court battle exploring the intersection of trademark law and free speech rights. The justices are set to hear arguments on Wednesday in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's appeal of a lower court's decision that reversed the agency's denial of attorney Steve Elster's 2018 trademark application for "Trump Too Small." At issue is whether the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment free speech protections for criticism of public figures outweigh the agency's concerns over Trump's rights, as the lower court found.
Another day, another embarrassing spelling error from the ranting former president.
The special counsel’s new court filing wants a federal gag order reinstated with time behind bars if Trump violates it.
The conservative attorney put a terrifying Donald Trump spin on the biblical principles following the election of Mike Johnson as House speaker.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 at his New York civil fraud trial, following his three eldest children to the witness stand in a case that threatens to disrupt their family's real estate empire, state lawyers said Friday. It was already expected that the former president and sons Donald Jr. and Eric would testify. The timing became clear Friday, after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that daughter Ivanka Trump also must appear, rejecting her bid to avoid testifying. The schedule
A Russian soldier told his mother about the "slaughter" of 1,000 of his comrades in a call intercepted by Ukraine.
WASHINGTON — A Canadian-led effort to formally condemn Hamas for the "deliberate cruelty" of its deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel went down to defeat Friday as the United Nations instead endorsed a call for a humanitarian pause in hostilities. On the second day of an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, delegates debated the language of a draft resolution calling for a "truce" to allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip and trapped civilians to escape. But the resolution, introduced by the UN's
Special counsel Jack Smith's team is accusing former President Donald Trump of threatening Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, after an ABC News report on Tuesday detailed some of what Meadows allegedly told investigators about Trump and the 2020 presidential election, including that he repeatedly told Trump in the weeks following the election that allegations of significant voting fraud coming to them were baseless. The ABC News report said that, according to sources, Meadows was granted a form of immunity under which the information he provided to the grand jury in March -- before Trump was indicted in Washington -- can't be used against him in a federal prosecution.
(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s leader accused Hungary and Serbia of helping feed the Kremlin’s “war machine” by failing to seek alternative energy supplies in an escalating row over a gas-import tax. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Latest: Iranian Minister Warns US Over Support of IsraelEverything Apple Plans to Launch at Oct. 30 ‘Scary Fast’ Mac EventCanada Plans College Crackdown Amid Foreign Student TroublesHouse Speaker Mike Johnson’s First Big Bill Cuts Biden’s Climate Change FundingSignaling his
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via ReutersJenna Ellis, a lawyer who represented Donald Trump during his bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election, is being investigated in Colorado by the office that oversees attorney discipline in the state. The probe comes after Ellis—who until recently was a resident of Colorado and licensed to practice law in the state—pleaded guilty in Georgia on Tuesday to aiding and abetting false statements and writings about election fraud. Under the plea deal, El
As of Thursday afternoon, the tweet was still up and had attracted more than 7,000 replies ― many of which pointed out her mistake.
The company keeps bleeding cash on the project after meeting President Trump's demands and agreeing to a fixed price, leaving it liable for overruns.
"It’s like watching the neighborhood Rottweiler who’s always terrorizing the mailman suddenly mope around in a cone," joked the "Late Night" comedian.
A judge hearing Donald Trump’s New York fraud trial spent Wednesday wrestling with a quandary the political world long ago failed to answer: how to constrain the ex-president’s fury, tantrums and impulse to break all the rules.
Across the US, teachers are grappling with how to discuss the complexities of the Israel-Hamas war in their classrooms. Some teachers are trying to explain the complex roots of the conflict, while others are avoiding touchy history lessons and focusing instead on students’ mental health.
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) went after Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Thursday, accusing the Democrat of “spreading disinformation” about their committee’s investigation into President Biden’s family finances. “In the course of this investigation, you have been a spirited critic of the need to look into President Biden or his family,” Comer wrote to Raskin in…