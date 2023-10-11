231011-2people Don't Know How To Recycle Electronic Waste- 1
“I detest the way he speaks about them,” said Olivia Troye.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is being criticized for denouncing a pro-Palestinian protest, which some say she confused as pro-Hamas. The demonstration saw hundreds gather after the surprise attack on Israel
Sporadic fighting around Israel's border with Lebanon, where the heavily armed Hezbollah is based, has stoked fears that a second front may open up.
Plans to convert a 1930s cinema into a golf-themed dining venue have not gone down well with some locals
On the heels of her split from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has a new memoir about "longing for safety, and so much more."
An Israeli woman said she offered Hamas militants coffee and cookies to buy time while they held her hostage during the large-scale surprise attacks.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyNo American president caused Hamas’ surprise assault across the Gaza border that killed over 900 Israelis—mostly in deliberate, brutal attacks on civilians, including 260 at a music festival—and kidnapping about 150 more. But U.S. policy, especially the Trump administration’s, contributed to the unsustainable situation that made an outbreak of violence more likely.Claims that “Trump brought peace to the Middle East” are almost an inve
‘There are not two sides,’ said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
The US said on Sunday the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier was heading to the eastern Mediterranean as Israel formally declared war on Hamas.
The late night comedian also slapped the former president with a mocking new sports-themed nickname.
Woman kicked off Jet2 flight after cabin crew spot her ‘sweating’The Independent
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping spent the first part of this year seeking to play global peacemaker, proposing a cease-fire in Ukraine and helping long-time rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran reach a diplomatic truce.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Latest: US Wants Qatar to Be an Intermediary With HamasIsrael Latest: Top US General Warns Iran to Stay Out of ConflictHamas Got Around Israel’s Surveillance Prowess by Going DarkSchumer Confronts Xi on Israel-Hamas Stance in Rare MeetingStocks Rise
Yoni Asher describes the horror of seeing his wife and children being held hostage by Hamas militants
Jennifer Aniston reveals why her nipples made so many appearances on Friends, after fans noticed them poking through her top a lot.
Trump once again called for a physical fight with Biden on Saturday The post Fallon Says a Physical Brawl Between Trump and Biden ‘Would Be the Fight of the Century’ Because ‘Both Guys Are a Century’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Travis Kelce was spotted in velvet pants that fans are convinced are a reference to Taylor Swift's curtains.
Canadian landmarks were lit up in solidarity for Israel on Sunday as the country lashes back at an unprecedented terror attack.
The interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday wasn't the first time she's said the next speaker needs to move her bill forward.
The presidential hopeful discussed the rift on "Fox & Friends" after siblings said his Independent presidential bid would be perilous for the country.
"We've got our fingers crossed that he's safe, he's gonna remain safe," Goldberg said after the footage cut back to the stunned panelists.