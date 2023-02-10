2302010-cctv Captures Drunk And Drugged-up Driver Staggering To Car Before Causing Fatal Crash

CBC

Hilda Freimuth was having a nap last week when she was awoken by a rustling sound. Then, a bang. "The whole house shook. At first, I thought it was an earthquake." But it wasn't an earthquake. A semi-truck had driven into her Blind Bay, B.C., home. As people made their way down from the road to help, Freimuth called 911. "I think everyone was in shock." RCMP say they were called at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31 for a semi that had gone off the road and down an embankment into a home. "Road conditions were a