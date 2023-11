CBC

Two Edmonton police officers who gave a man a concussion after dragging him out of his home and roughing him up have been convicted of assault.Justice Barry Nordin found Steven Minarchi and Sgt. Marc Chmilar guilty of one count of assault each when they took down Cristian Mosquera, who was injured in the incident, in October 2020. Minarchi, 45, was a sergeant at the time, but resigned from Edmonton Police Service in August 2021. Chmilar, also 45, is still employed with EPS, a spokesperson said T