21-Day Challenge: Why joy is one Paralympians secret weapon
Every Olympian and Paralympian will tell you it takes strength and determination to reach the highest levels of their sports. But in our 21-Day Challenge, day seven's focus is on something much more fun. History-making Paralympian Cindy Castellano Ehnes inspired today's tip: find the joy in your goal. "The Olympic spirit is about determination. It is about resilience. It is about the 'everydayness' of achieving a goal, and it's about courage. But mostly it's about joy," Ehnes said.