21-Day Challenge: Fueling future Olympians with chocolate chip cookies
Olympic motivation comes in three colors of medals: gold, silver and bronze. But at Palisades Tahoe it comes in one main flavor, chocolate chip. Since 1983, Susan Lopez has filled bellies and inspired young athletes one snack at a time. The Wildflour Baking Company owner may have perfected the recipe for creating Olympic champions. “If you win a gold medal, you win a lifetime cookie pass,” she said. “If you win a silver medal, you win a 100-punch fully-baked pass. And if you win bronze medal, we say better luck next time, keep trying.” KCRA 3's Deirdre Fitzpatrick reports.