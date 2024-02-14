2024 Super Bowl Becomes the Most-Watched Telecast in History
NBC reports that this year's Super Bowl drew in a whopping 123.4 million viewers who tuned in to see the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
What Patrick Mahomes said inside the Chiefs huddle — before the drive that won the Super Bowl — illustrated his mettle.
Andy Reid has three Super Bowl wins to his name, but his salary is only the third-highest of any coach in his division. That has to change.
The Chiefs’ star defensive lineman said the 49ers were “crazy” for taking the ball first in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII.
Shanahan faced a decision never before made in Super Bowl history, thanks to the new playoff overtime rules, and he proceeded to defer an advantage three possessions into the future ... against Patrick Mahomes.
The "Late Show" host called out one of the league's most severe problems in his postgame Super Bowl monologue.
See Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed tackle some orders and wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. surehandedly hand them out Tuesday at this Blue Springs restaurant.
The expectation is the Bears will draft a quarterback at No. 1. But NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund has them passing on one.
Jeremy O'Day opened CFL free agency with a huge bang. The Saskatchewan Roughriders general manager signed seven players on Tuesday. Included was running back A.J. Ouellette, who ran for more than 1,000 yards last season with the Toronto Argonauts after helping them win the 2022 Grey Cup. Ouellette, who signed a two-year deal, certainly addresses a need. Last season, Saskatchewan (6-12) boasted the league's second-worst ground game (84.4 yards per game) in missing the playoffs for a second straig
The two kissed and danced the night away after Kansas City's big win in Las Vegas
Canadian Mathieu Betts, one of the CFL's most coveted free agents, is returning to the NFL. The CFL's outstanding defensive player last season has signed a contract with the Detroit Lions, the NFL team announced Tuesday. The 28-year-old became a free agent in Canada at noon ET on Tuesday. This will mark Betts's second attempt at securing an NFL job. He signed with the Chicago Bears in 2019 as an undrafted free agent after being selected in the first round, third overall, in that year's CFL draft
Several Niners players had no idea both teams get a possession in playoff overtime.
Chad Hobbs captured a scene of lion cubs playing at MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa, and the cute footage was shared with LatestSightings.com.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
Rowdy galleries and hecklers rankled golfers like Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Billy Horschel on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale
After winning a second consecutive Super Bowl, the Chiefs hit the town in Las Vegas – and yes, Taylor Swift was there too.
The coach celebrated his second consecutive NFL championship with a fast food favorite
Golfweek has learned this veteran caddie has been chosen by Woods for the plum assignment at Riviera.
Patrik Laine and his agency criticized an insensitive comment about suicide made on a podcast Monday in reference to the Columbus Blue Jackets forward, who is currently receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Octagon Hockey, in a statement posted to social media Tuesday, said it was disappointed in the “reprehensible remark” about Laine being away from the team because he was contemplating a “Remington retirement,” which refers to suicide. Laine, in a social media post of hi
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs are bracing to play their next several games without top defenseman Morgan Rielly, who could be facing a lengthy suspension. He has an in-person hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety scheduled for Tuesday in New York. An in-person hearing allows the league to suspend Rielly for six or more games. Rielly cross-checked Ridly Greig up high in retaliation for the Ottawa Senators player firing a slap shot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left in t
“I cherished every moment that he had me crying after laughing so hard," one Cowboys teammate wrote in a social media tribute