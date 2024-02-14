2024 Super Bowl Becomes the Most-Watched Telecast in History

The Canadian Press

Canadian Mathieu Betts, one of the CFL's most coveted free agents, is returning to the NFL. The CFL's outstanding defensive player last season has signed a contract with the Detroit Lions, the NFL team announced Tuesday. The 28-year-old became a free agent in Canada at noon ET on Tuesday. This will mark Betts's second attempt at securing an NFL job. He signed with the Chicago Bears in 2019 as an undrafted free agent after being selected in the first round, third overall, in that year's CFL draft