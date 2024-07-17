2024 All-Star Game Highlights
Jarren Duran and the American League take on Shohei Ohtani and the National League on July 16, 2024
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
There was no doubt about this one.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Harding and Redick played in college at Duke at the same time and previously worked together on the 76ers.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
Veteran NBA guard Patrick Beverley announced on his podcast's social media account that he will play the upcoming season in Israel.
Tickets for two upcoming Ingrid Andress shows were listed as not available after her announcement.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the highlights that came from the first two rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft, as well as make their picks for the newly-reformatted Home Run Derby and take a look at the whacky weekend in baseball.
Australia gave Team USA a run in their exhibition at Abu Dhabi. The Americans eventually prevailed, 98–82.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Rookie DaRon Holmes II's season is already reportedly over after sustaining an Achillies injury during Friday's NBA Summer League play.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.
In today's edition: Skenes dazzles again, upset at Wimbledon, Spurs ball boy-turned-head coach, Disco Demolition Night and more.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss Team USA losing Kawhi Leonard and adding Derrick White, vibe check another bad offseason for the Miami Heat and preview the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.