Team USA's gymnastics prospects for the 2024 Olympics

Yahoo Sports' Caroline Fenton and Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson discuss Team USA's Olympic prospects in women's gymnastics, highlighting potential breakout stars and key international contenders to watch.

Video Transcript

I'm Caroline Fenton of Yahoo Sports, joined by the legend Olympic, gold medalist Sean Johnson Sean.

Appreciate you for joining us.

It was such a fun weekend at the Olympic trials.

Just kind of looking ahead every year.

It seems like bold is the expectation for the US team.

Should there be any reason for concern that this year could be different in Paris?

I don't think so.

I think we have a phenomenally strong team.

I think our team in the atmosphere and the whole vibe of the USA gymnastics looks completely different than it ever has.

I think there's been a lot of really massive like systemic changes and you're seeing that in how old the girls are and how they're like showing themselves out as far as difficulty level and scores are concerned.

I do think we are the front runners by many, many points.

And so as long as they go out there and do their thing, no, I don't think there's any concern.

Not every name on the team this year is a household name.

So who are you looking at?

That could be kind of that breakout star for team USA that isn't recognized today but could be a month from now.

So you have Suni Lee of Simone Biles, Jade Carey and Jordan Childs who are all repeating from Tokyo.

And then you have the newcomer, Hes Rivera who is 16 years old.

The cutest thing I've ever seen, she is rock solid.

She's a consistent competitor across all four events.

I would say she's gonna be the breakout star just because you have these veterans who are kind of helping her along.

But to see her little personality come out and to see her compete with such veterans, I think will be really special.

Who do you think could be the biggest threat to team USA sitting atop the podium in Paris, the two top contenders always Russia and China, they're so good and China is looking really, really good this year.

I was looking at scores from both countries, they're producing scores they haven't produced in a long time.

I do still think the team competition is, we are top contenders.

I don't want to jinx anything.

I can't say anything too much, but I do think we're very, very heavy in the score category and the difficulty category in execution.

So as long as we just take a deep breath and perform well, we, we should have that Russia and China though will contend very, very well for those individual golds and that's where we're really gonna have to fight.

We're gonna have to be on our best today when it comes to bars and beam if we want a gold there and the other ones will be, will be a fight as well.