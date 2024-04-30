2024 NFL draft - Cleveland Browns team grade

Matt Ryan will give CBS a new look on its Sunday pregame show, with Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason exiting after more than 20 years with the network.
Travis Clayton was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft and will now look to make the transition from rugby to football.
The 2024 NFL draft allowed teams to fill holes on their rosters with young talent. These six teams still have significant gaps they need to address.
The NFL draft has a way of creating pressure for established veterans, and these names might be on notice after their teams' picks.
Ezekiel Elliott is returning to the Cowboys as their starting running back one year after being released due to diminishing returns on his contract.
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
Proceeds from the shirts are going to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's charity
TORONTO — Auston Matthews gave everything he had for two periods. Before departing Saturday's bitterly disappointing 3-1 home loss with an illness as the Boston Bruins pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink of playoff elimination, Toronto's sniper and two of his star teammates also gave it to each other — verbally — on the bench. And despite the sequence getting dissected by media and fans alike in the aftermath, head coach Sheldon Keefe tried to put a positive spin on the high-profile exchange bet
Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her sustainable style credentials by wearing two vintage sweatshirts and a vintage baseball cap in a week, all from Rebalance Vintage.
NASHVILLE — After achieving a rare playoff feat, the Vancouver Canucks are facing a big question — what comes next? Three different goalies have backstopped the Canucks to victories this post-season, giving Vancouver a 3-1 edge in their first-round series against the Nashville Predators. Now the team must decide who’ll be in net for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday. For Canucks forward J.T. Miller, the answer doesn’t matter. “It doesn’t affect the way we’re playing. If anything, you want to play hard
Golf course architect Pete Dye probably didn't envision anyone driving the par-4 13th hole.
Rory McIlroy gave fans a unique encore performance after teaming up with Shane Lowry to win the 2024 Zurich Classic, grabbing a microphone and belting out the lines of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" at TPC Louisiana.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs signed Travis Kelce to a new two-year, $34.25 million contract on Monday, wrapping up their star tight end as they attempt to win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. Kelce's deal with Kansas City includes $17 million guaranteed for 2024 and $11.25 million guaranteed by the third day of the 2025 league year, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because those details hadn'
DENVER — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was hospitalized Sunday after taking a slapshot to the side of the head during the third period of the Jets' 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. "Vladdy is at the hospital being looked at right now," Jets coach Rick Bowness said after the game. "That's all I have until we get a report from what they see, what is wrong." Namestnikov was in the slot when he was hit by a Nate Schmidt shot from the point. The puck was deflected by Colorado's Andrew Cog
TORONTO — Four players on the Toronto Blue Jays' injured list are making progress in their recovery. Gold Glove-winning centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit in the batting cage before Toronto hosted the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Kiermaier, who is on the 10-day IL with left hip flexor inflammation, also did some running activities. Relief pitcher Chad Green resumed throwing on Monday as he rehabilitates a teres major strain in his right shoulder. Long reliever Bowden Francis is expected to resu
More than a dozen players with fathers who previously played in the NFL were picked up through the 2024 NFL Draft and/or signed as undrafted free agents.
The world No. 2 knows how to command a stage.
Drew McIntyre is staying put in WWE — thanks to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sam Hartman is getting his first chance in the NFL with the Washington Commanders. The team signed the former Notre Dame and Wake Forest quarterback Monday along with 10 other undrafted free agents. Hartman, 24, is the latest addition to a crowded group of QBs after the team selected LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the draft and signed veterans Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel. Washington still has practice squad holdover Jake Fromm around, too.
DENVER — Taped to the wall beside Jamal Murray's stall in the Denver Nuggets' locker-room is a picture of Bruce Lee with a quote from the martial arts legend. "Knowing is not enough, we must apply. Willing is not enough, we must do," it reads. The Canadian guard followed the credo to perfection Monday night at Ball Arena, fighting through a left calf strain to deliver a performance to remember. Murray's 14-footer with 3.6 seconds left was the difference as Denver beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-