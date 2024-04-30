2024 NFL draft - Cleveland Browns team grade

The Canadian Press

DENVER — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was hospitalized Sunday after taking a slapshot to the side of the head during the third period of the Jets' 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. "Vladdy is at the hospital being looked at right now," Jets coach Rick Bowness said after the game. "That's all I have until we get a report from what they see, what is wrong." Namestnikov was in the slot when he was hit by a Nate Schmidt shot from the point. The puck was deflected by Colorado's Andrew Cog