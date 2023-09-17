20230917WAS-MIL-SHORT-RECAP
Luis García's solo home run lifts Nationals to 2-1 win
A Belgian cyclist who went viral after kneeing and knocking over 5-year-old girl won a defamation lawsuit against the girl's family. (Newsflash)
The embattled head coach found himself in hot water earlier this week after a report that he made some players uncomfortable with his phone sharing exercise.
Sergio Garcia made a desperate last-ditch attempt to play in this month’s Ryder Cup but was rebuffed by the DP World Tour, who told him that because had resigned his membership there was no back in time for the match in Rome.
Read your Cosmo weekly horoscope by zodiac sign for the week of September 17, 2023.
The tennis power couple married in 2001
Russell’s bid for victory ended in the wall on the last lap with only nine corners left.
Rory McIlroy battled through a chaotic last-hole to finish on the projected cut mark of one under par at the BMW PGA Championship.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
The MMA community had a lot of opinions about the scoring in the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko title rematch at Noche UFC.
The NHL's next generational prospect hasn't even suited up for the Chicago Blackhawks in a regular season game, but he's already turning heads.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's locker has been mostly cleared out at Angel Stadium, and the Los Angeles Angels declined to say why Friday night. The two-way superstar missed his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle injury Friday night when the Angels lost 11-2 to Detroit. Although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, the soon-to-be free agent's locker was largely empty afterward. Nearly all of the personal items had been removed from his locker and the adjoining empty stall
After a verbal spat hyped their matchup to prizefighting magnitude, Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Colorado State’s Jay Norvell are moving on.
Verstappen last started this far back in Saudi Arabia when a driveshaft failure consigned him to 15th at the second round in March.
TORONTO — Matt Chapman's walkoff double off the centre field wall gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win to complete a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The sweep concluded a 10-game homestand that saw the Blue Jays (83-67) finish 6-4 and eliminate the bad vibrations from the Texas Rangers' four-game sweep of Toronto earlier in the week. The Blue Jays hold an American League wild-card spot after the Rangers were swept by Cleveland and Seattle dropped the first two of its three-game
Blue Jays call-ups Davis Schneider, Spencer Horwitz and Ernie Clement have developed a special bond away from the diamond.
TORONTO — It may not have been the most emphatic walk-off hit of Whit Merrifield's career, but his RBI single in the 13th inning on Saturday may have been the biggest. Merrifield's self-described swinging bunt scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and lifted the Blue Jays to a badly needed 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox to keep Toronto's playoff hopes alive. Merrifield said the only play that was comparable in his baseball life was his line drive to win the College World Series for South Carolina in 201
Murray defeated Leandro Riedi in a three-hour epic at Manchester’s AO Arena before breaking down in tears.
Barry Sanders' 10-season legacy as the Lions' record-breaking running back is now commemorated with an 8-foot-tall bronze statue at Ford Field.
Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba were left off Inter Miami roster due to “muscle fatigue”, said coach Tata Martino
The ageless wonder announced that he'll once again suit up at the pro-level, playing a seventh straight season for his hometown Kladno Knights.