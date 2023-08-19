2023 Woodward Dream Cruise: Segment 3
We're taking you to the avenue for the 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise on WXYZ-TV and WXYZ.com.
We're taking you to the avenue for the 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise on WXYZ-TV and WXYZ.com.
NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Urias become the first Red Sox player to hit grand slams on consecutive pitches and the first in 80 years to hit slams in consecutive games in leading Boston to an 8-1 victory over the fading Yankees Saturday, sending New York to its seventh straight loss. Urias cleared the bases in his last at-bat against Washington reliever Robert Garcia on Thursday night and the ninth-place hitter stunned Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the second inning with a blast to left center. After allo
Khartoum has become lawless after four months of war, forcing some residents to arm themselves.
Elton John paid an emotional tribute to 'one of the greats' Michael Parkinson following his death aged 88 on 16 August
A Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia’s Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging one warplane, Russia’s Defence Ministry has said. The ministry said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Novgorod region lies northwest of Moscow, hundreds of miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine. ”As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out in the parking lot of aircraft, which was quickly eliminated by fire fighters. One air
A former mayoral aide to Rudy Giuliani said Trump prosecutor Fani Willis will be a "superstar" if she succeeds in convicting the former president.
Critics blast the former president for another broken promise.
Ukraine's military has found recent success in downing Russia's highly capable Ka-52s, destroying three aircraft this week alone.
The model attended a party for her Tequila brand 818 in Los Angeles on Friday
Leni Klum is soaking up the summer sun!
Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is speaking out on social media in the wake of the recent election interference indictments of former President Donald Trump, highlighting the work of the House Jan. 6 committee. Despite serving as vice chair of the committee, and pledging to do whatever it takes to keep Trump out of the White House, it was Cheney's first public comment since Trump was twice indicted on election-related charges. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Cheney said it "might be a good time" to review the product of the panel's 18-month investigation, pushing back on Trump's recent claims that the House committee destroyed "all" its evidence and records.
Ukraine deploys its most formidable unit to the counteroffensive. The 82nd Air Assault Brigade's arsenal includes 90 US Stryker vehicles.
Nato appears to have abandoned hopes of a Ukrainian victory. Speaking in Norway, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg’s chief of staff, Stian Jenssen, said that a peace deal might involve Kyiv ceding territory to Russia in return for Nato membership.
PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that the couple had split after 14 months of marriage
A federal judge has formally dismissed the two misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden following last month's surprise collapse of a plea deal.
The Russian general who oversaw the building of Vladimir Putin’s luxurious Black Sea palace and knew all of its secrets has died suddenly in prison.
"She's never trying to outshine him in any way," royal biographer Penny Junor previously told PEOPLE of the Prince and Princess of Wales
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersThere’s no honor among thieves. So why am I starting to feel sorry for Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who was part of Donald Trump’s “Elite Strike Force”?She was recently charged as a co-conspirator with Trump in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. And yet, the ex-president has hung her out to dry. She’s become an apostate in TrumpWorld.You see, she committed the mortal sin of disloyalty to Trump—she’s supporting Ron
Trump first promised a news conference to reveal proof that the 2020 election in Georgia had been “stolen" from him, but then canceled.
During a visit to the Iowa State Fair Friday, former Texas Congressman Will Hurd received applause after his criticism of Donald Trump.
The actresses are currently holidaying in St. Tropez, France