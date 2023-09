CBC

When Lucien Wabanonik got the call that her sister was in the hospital after an overdose, he gathered all of his siblings to make the six-hour drive to Montreal from Lac Simon, an Anishinaabe community near Val-d'Or, Que.By the time the family got to see her, it already seemed like her death was a matter of when, not if.Sindy Wabanonik had suffered severe brain damage after consuming an unknown substance last Sunday. She was among a group of six people who overdosed at the same time near the cor