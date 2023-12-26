2023 NBA moments that fueled fandom - Unexpected playoff performances

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill looks back at how the clashes, comebacks and winner-take-all games we least expected were his favorite moments of the calendar year.

VINCENT GOODWILL: Whether it was poking the bear in the playoffs, or there was unexpected playoff performances, that stoked the flame for 2023. Remember, Jimmy Butler in Miami against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, a 50 ball against Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the rest of the Bucks? Remember Steph lighting the beam for himself in Sacramento? That was something that was worth noting in 2023.

And let's not forget the Derrick White buzzer beater when the Heat were on the verge of going to the finals. Let's not forget Dillon Brooks going Dillon Brooks, and LeBron doing what LeBron does, making fun of everybody young because his ass is old.